Crackdown coming on Farm Tags

* cutline: Deputy Tax Collector Rhonda Fox and Tax Assessor/CollectorOdell Draper hold a B tag that have become popular choices for truck owners in the county. Draper has informed the Board of Supervisors that new regulations will severely limit the issuance of the special tags and will increase the county’s revenue in that department. (Jeremy Weldon)

Panola County Tax Assessor/Collector Odell Draper recently told the Board of Supervisors to expect some phone calls from constituents as some pick-up truck owners currently using “B” tags learn their vehicle is not eligible for the special designation and they will be required to pay for the more expensive regular tag upon renewal.“We have a lot of trucks on the road in this county that are running the B tags that shouldn’t have been allowed to get them in the first place,”Draper said. “All that is going to change July 1 when the new rules hit and there won’t be any more of that.”B tags replaced both (hence the B) farm truck tags and private truck plates that meet certain weight requirements. The state issues those tags at much less costs than tags issued by each county, which includeadditional charges for roads and bridges, and local schools.The yellow tags are usually B10 or B16 – depending on whether the combined weight of the truck and trailer attached are used to carry 10,000 or 16,000 pounds. To qualify for those tags, the owners of the vehicles to be plated should be a business owner and use the truck and trailer for commercial operations.Instead, Draper told supervisors, many people have requested the less expensive B tags and have listed themselves as a business entity or given the name of a business to qualify for special plates, often saving more than $1,000 on the initial tag purchase and hundreds of dollars insubsequent years.Those savings for individuals are costly for the county, Draper said. “These are citizens of Panola County who are using our roads every