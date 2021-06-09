Square Market kicks off this week

Downtown Batesville will be busy on Wednesdays for the next several weeks as the popular Square Market returns. Today is the first day vendors will be set up on the Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The farmers market usually runs through September, weather permitting, and is organized each year by the Main Street Program.

Fresh produce is the main draw of the market each year, but shoppers can also find much more. Jams, jellies, pickles, and many more canned and preserved fruits and vegetables are available, as well as fresh squeezed lemonade and fried pies.

Homemade breads and other baked goods will also be available.

Arts and crafts vendors are also part of the Square Market each week. Some vendors set up each week and others, mostly from out of town, bring their wares to Batesville once or twice a month for the duration of the markets.

Purses, jewelry, birdhouses, and a host of homemade toys, furniture, and knick knacks can be found under vendor tents. One of the most popular draws that comes from West Point a couple of times each year is a vendor with a variety of home and garden items made from brightly painted gourds.

Square Market manager Joyce Russell said the “gourd lady” has reserved a spot for next Wednesday, June 16.

“We are looking forward to another great year at the famers market,” Russell said. “The Main Street office gives us a tremendous amount of support and it seems like the market keeps growing every year.”

“I hope we one day fill up the whole Square,” she said.

Photo: Square Market manager Joyce Russell and Main Street Program director Mamie Avery are ready for vendors and shoppers in Downtown Batesville.