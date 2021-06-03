Mrs. Willie Louise Davis Nelson Arnold, 93, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven.

Mrs. Arnold was born July 8, 1927, to Era Purdon and Willie Hoyt Davis. She lived for many years in Sardis, MS, where she was a member of Sardis First Baptist Church, the Red One Rook Club, and Quilting Club.

Later in life, she moved to Wesley Meadows Senior Living in Hernando, where she lived for 10 years.

Mrs. Arnold loved gardening and often enjoyed in participating in helping with the flowers at Wesley Meadows. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Left to cherish her memory is her family, which includes her daughters, Sheila Parker of Oakland, TN and Valeria Harmon (Joey) of Winona; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayse M. Nelson, one son, Hayse M. Nelson, Jr.; one sister, two brothers, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at First Baptist Church in Sardis. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Ray-Nowell Funeral is honored to entrusted with arrangements.