Pitcock Meat Processing announces major expansion

The Mississippi Land, Water and Timber Resources Board (LWTRB) has approved $3.1 million in financial assistance to seven livestock processing facilities to increase their capacity following interruptions in the food supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Panola County’s Pitcock Meat Processing located at 482 Liberty Hill Road outside east of Pope.

The Board, co-chaired by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority John Rounsaville, approved funding to expand currently operating USDA-inspected processing facilities and construct new USDA-inspected facilities.

“Last May, when the pandemic was still new, I announced steps toward making Mississippi’s food supply chain more resilient. We removed limits on the number of owners allowed per animal for custom slaughter. We created MSFarmMarketplace.com to connect directly farmers and consumers to enhance farm-to-table supply lines. We provided guidance to farmers markets across the state so if they chose to remain open, they could operate safely. And, we invited meat processors in the state to submit applications to expand their operations. A year later, we have approved $3.1 million to effectively double Mississippi’s domestic meat processing capacity,” Commissioner Gipson said.

Pitcock Processing, Inc, was awarded a grant in the amount of $494,745.80 and a loan in the amount of $329,897.20 to construct a new USDA-inspected processing facility and purchase equipment. Owner Tony Capwell bought the business 16 years ago from Cecil and Jim Pitcock. The business was founded in 1975 and has served generations of Panola County families with their custom processing capabilities.

Pitcock Processing has been state inspected for several years and is currently allowed to sell pork products in Mississippi. When the new 54,000 square foot facility is completed it will become eligible for USDA federal inspection and meats can then be sold nationwide.

Capwell has five full-time employees and hopes to add more when the facility is completed.

“We are super excited about the new processing plant and when we get ramped up I hope we will be able to add experienced meat cutters to take care of increased business,” Capwell said. “We have the ground leveled and some gravel in place so it won’t be long before we can move forward.”

Pitcock Processing saw an increase in demand for fresh cut meats during the pandemic, with customers driving as much as five hours to buy beef, pork, and have their harvested deer processed.

“I saw what was happening before the pandemic really got bad with meat prices and availability so I started buying all the meat we could afford,” Capwell said. “It paid off because there were times when we were able to sell fresh meat to our customers when they couldn’t buy it at area grocery stores.”

The quality of Pitcock’s meats also helped grow the business during the pandemic, Capwell said.

“We can provide our customers with half or whole beef that comes directly from local farmers,” he said. “When people eat fresh cut meat instead of what is available at grocery stores they can taste the difference right way. That’s where we get many of our repeat customers.”

“Once people have an opportunity to eat fresh meat they always want to come back,” Capwell said. “Whether it’s custom processing or the cuts of meat that everyone is familiar with in grocery stores, Pitcocks will be able to fill any order.”

Capwell said the decision by state officials to fund the expansions of processors around the state will mean that in future times of crisis “Mississippi will be able to take care of Mississippi and Panola County will be able to take care of Panola County.”

The other Mississippi LWTRB approved applications from Mississippi processors are: