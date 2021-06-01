May peace on earth begin with me

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Our homeland may be under fire, but by whom? Families have lost their way. Have we forgotten the love we once had ? Many have gone astray searching for the gift left behind.

We celebrate and pray for those who have gone on to kiss the dust that our loved ones laid down their lives for.

Many military families have felt and lived with the ugliness of war, even through Covid-19, but they continue to struggle on to beat the unknown forces of evil. War is hell we can’t comprehend, coming home to changes long forgotten and reaching for the beauty left behind.

Touching our loved ones who have forgotten to smile when you appear. The touch of your lips seems to glow no more. You travel many miles to reach the home you left behind. The flame of war spreads far and near as we continue to pray for peace to keep us safe.

Those of ever increasing joy continue to serve with distinguishable joy, including first responders.

I often think of the Vietnam Vets who suffered nightmares for long periods of time, and how hard felt it was to keep back the tears and frustrations many lived through.

My husband loved being a Marine, it was in his soul. Our youngest was in the Army medical corps and he now works as a counselor for veterans. My father was in World War II.

Like many of you, I came from a military family. Like my father and his brothers, his eldest son was in the Army.

We pray for this country and families who strive to stay alive. Let it be peace on earth. Let it begin with me.