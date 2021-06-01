Local netters advance to USTA state tourney

Several Batesville USTA tennis teams have won their North Central league titles during the regular season and will advance to state competitions this month.

United States Tennis Association teams are divided according to level of play and ages for men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles teams.

The teams play their home matches at Trussell Park and travel to play other North Mississippi teams as well.

In the women’s divisions the 2.5 level 18+ team earned a 7-1 season record, the 3.0 level 18+ team was 6-0, the 3.0 level 40+ team was 5-1, and the 3.5 level 40+ team was 6-0.

Both the 2.5 level 18+, and the 3.0+ level 18+ men’s teams also qualified for state competition.

The 2.5 men, 2.5 women, and 3.0 level 18+ women will play in Jackson this week, June 4-6.

The 3.0 40+ women and 3.5 40+ women will play in Oxford June 18-20.

Team members are:

2.5 18+: Pam Beard, Marlee Egbert, Donna Fullilove, Nicole Fullilove, Alex Hallmark, Kristy Jones, Alison Smith Oakley, and Aimee Worsham.

3.0 18+: Mandy Alford, Bradi Beard, Pam Beard, Catrelin Britt, Mandy Dunaway, Rebecca Ethridge, Donna Fullilove, Hastings Greenlee, Tracy Goforth, Jennifer Lowrie, Kristy Jones, Alison Smith Oakley, and Aimee Worsham.

3.0 40+: Mandy Dunaway,Rebecca Ethridge, Jamie Hubbard, Kristy Jones, Jennifer Lowrie, Tracy Goforth, Donna Fullilove, Leanne Meng, Kim Nix, Kathlene Poulelis, Alison Smith Oakley, Sherri Spraggins, and Aimee Worsham.

3.5 40+: Natalie Baeshen, Kathy Beck, Gabriela Brasher, Rebecca Caldwell, Shannon Cohn, Rebecca Ethridge, Abby Flowers, Tracey Hodges, Julie Gantz, Jennifer Lowrie, Madelyn Marley, Amanda Overton, Lamonda Stanford, Melissa Taylor, and Ashley Wilkerson.

2.5 18+ Men: Chad Alford, Landon Fullilove, Cody Hallmark, Caden Leblanc, Bailey Peters, Noah Ryals, and Daniel Thompson.

3.0 18+ Men: Chad Alford, Riley Bennett, Richard Dunlap, Will Florence, Heath Fullilove, Landon Fullilove, Cody Hallmark, Caden Leblanc, Smith Murphy , Bailey Peters, Noah Ryals, Sam Stringfellow, and Daniel Thompson.