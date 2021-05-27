Poll Managers for June 8 election

Poll managers for the June 8 Municipal Election in Batesville have been approved by the Election Commission.

In Ward 1, they are Danielle Willis (R&R), Nell Baker, Lottie Frison, Dale Shankle, and Janis Cathcart.

In Ward 2, they are Tommy Toney (R&R), Cheryl Jackson, Nina Kimble, Mary Jo Hudson, and James R. Hudson.

In Ward 3, they are Steve Boyd (R&R), LaCambrise Pope, Margaret Whitten, Brenda Norris, and Beverly Ferrell.

In Ward 4, they are Becky Meacham, Angela Nardozzi, Kathy Todd, Sandra Horhn, and Kellie Butler.

Resolution Committee members for the general election will be Gina Kilgore, Sharon Hudsopn, and Sandra Darby.