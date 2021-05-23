William Horace Hudson, 84

William “Killer” Horace Hudson, 84, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Peach Creek Cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends beginning at noon Tuesday.

Killer was born March 9, 1937, to the late Ewell Hudson and Edna Mae McEwen Hudson in Panola County.

He had his own scrap metal business during his lifetime and served in the MS National Guard. Killer was also a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Sharon Hudson Brooks of Oakland, and William Charles Hudson of Sardis; one brother, Spencer Hudson of Sumner; 4 grandchildren, Brad Hudson, Kim Ballard, Brittany Pullen, and Eric Wilkins; 4 great-grandchildren, Maddie Hudson, Aubrey Wilkins, Zoey Wilkins, and Logan Hickman.

Along with his parents, Killer is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Curry Hudson; one brother, Robert “Red” Hudson; and one grandchild, Brian Hudson.