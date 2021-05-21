Prince appointed Senior VP at Golden Living 

Golden LivingCenters, a leading healthcare company whose affiliated skilled nursing facilities serve residents in 23 LivingCenters across the state, has announced new leadership appointments, including a promotion for Wanda Prince of Batesville.

Prince, MSN, RN-BC has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors and named Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. She had served in executive leadership positions for the parent company before transitioning into her new role.

“Whether working individually to oversee our clinical, legal and regulatory governance or advocating for our residents and staff before state and federal agencies, Wanda is an integral and valued part of our executive leadership team,” said Wesley Rogers, President of Golden LivingCenters – Indiana.

“On behalf of our leadership team, local operators and staff, we are thrilled to have Wanda provide her expertise and help us continue to deliver innovative healthcare with a resident-centered approach.”

A nurse at heart, Prince has worked with Golden Living and its skilled nursing post-acute care affiliates for almost 30 years. She has held many positions during her tenure with each new role leveraging her clinical and operations expertise.

Prince has been responsible for multi-state facility management, clinical and regulatory governance and served on operational and executive committees. Most recently, she has served as the Chair for the COVID-19 Task Force.

In December of 2020, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree Summa Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She can now add Nursing and Health Care Administrator to her registered nurse (RN) degree and other certifications.

As a newly appointed board director and Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Wanda will continue to influence and implement quality of care improvements, policy, and will liaise with state and federal agencies on behalf of the company.

“It is an honor and blessing to have served as a nurse, advocate and leader for so many years to our elderly and geriatric population, as well as patients in need of short-term rehabilitation services for a return to the community,” said Prince. “For me personally, I can think of no greater career or professional purpose than supporting our patients, residents, staff and their families.”

Wanda attends Sardis United Pentecostal Church where her brother-in-law, Rev. Jim Scruggs, is the pastor. Her daughter Victoria Ryals, is a principal owner and attorney in Batesville at the Ryals Law Firm.

Another daughter, Michele Prince, is a lead teacher for the South Panola School District and her mother, Joyce Weaver, is a retired nurse.

Prince and her husband have two grandsons, Liam (6) and Luke (4).