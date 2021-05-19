Batesville Municipal Court 05/12/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May 12, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Colton Ray Anderson, P.O. Box 582, Rossville, Tenn., had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kendrekus Daeshauwn Armstrong, 200 CR 161, Oxford, paid a $826 fine prior to court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Nickolas Jamall Brassell, 1512 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and no driver’s license and was fined $989.

Joshua Lamar Evans,1526 Herrin St., Clarksdale, had charges of DUI, no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Justin Scott Frederick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Martin Garcia-Narvaez, 244 Pollard St, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no driver’s license and was given a June 23 trial date.

Joeannie Jean Harris, 207 Draper St., Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault to create fear.

Quentin Hogan, 1105 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, had charges of disorderly conduct, false statement of ID, and simple assault bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jamarcus Levelle Jemario Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle along with old fines totaling $2,699.

Patresia Lyneshia House, 105 Gracie Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and was fined $683.

Leundre Marquez Jenkins, 542 First Street, Sledge, had charges of DUI-other, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeremy Jermaine Moore, 419 Lynn, Clarksdale, failed to appear on DUI (second offense) and open container.

Krystal Moore, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, pleaded guilty and was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence on charges of no seatbelt, expired driver’s license, and possession of a controlled substance along with non-payment of old fines totaling $1,146.

Stephanie O’Quin, no address given, failed to appear on shoplifting.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of no tag, no driver’s license, and no insurance and was fined $939.

Tony Ray Rudd, 200 Lester St.,Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and given a May 19 trial date.

Kenneth Michael Smith, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, had charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and no tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Arthur Smith, 28 Main St., Courtland, pleaded guilty to a DUI charged and was fined $779.

Keithdrick Mantez Taylor, 112 Eureka St.,Batesville, bonded out prior to court on charges of possession of marijuana and no seatbelt and was fined $718.

In cases set for trial,

Kurtrell Benson, 2565 Countrywood Dr., Greenville, had a careless driving and DUI case continued until a later date.

Priest Jerry, 18 Courtney Village Dr., was found guilty of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and was fined $872.

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI (second offense) and driving with a suspended license and was fined $1,933.

Cosander Denise Rudd, 1321B Hentz Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.