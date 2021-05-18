Teresa Hubbard named to College Board by Governor

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced multiple appointments to the Institutions of Higher Learning Board, State Board of Education, and Community College Board.

IHL Board:

– Dr. Ormella Cummings, of Itawamba County, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District. She serves as Chief Strategy Officer for North Mississippi Health Services. Dr. Cummings received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Education with an emphasis in Guidance and Counseling, and Doctor of Philosophy in Educational and Counseling Psychology from the University of Mississippi.

– Teresa Hubbard , of Panola County who now lives in Oxford, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District. Hubbard serves as President and CEO of CITE Armored, with locations in Holly Springs and Batesville. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Delta State University with a double major in Accounting and Computer Information Systems.

– Hal Parker, of Hinds County, has been reappointed to represent the First Supreme Court District. Parker was first appointed in 2012. He serves as General Partner of Parker Land, LLC. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business from Mississippi State University.

– Gregg Rader, of Lowndes County, has been appointed to represent the Third Supreme Court District. He has served as CEO of Columbus Recycling Corporation. He received his Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Mississippi State University.

State Board of Education:

– Dr. Wendi Barrett , of Harrison County, has been appointed as the Schoolteacher Representative. She teaches English at St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs. Dr. Barrett received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Reading from the University of Southern Mississippi, and her Master of Elementary Education, Specialist of Education in Higher Education Administration, and Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education and Administration from William Carey University.

– Matt Miller , of Lamar County, has been appointed as the Second Supreme Court District representative. Miller is an attorney at the law firm Copeland, Cook, Taylor, and Bush. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctor from University of Mississippi School of Law.

– In October 2020, Governor Reeves appointed Dr. Angela Bass, of Hinds County, to represent the First Supreme Court District. Dr. Bass is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance.

– In October 2020, Governor Reeves also appointed Glen East , of Harrison County, as the School Administrator Representative. East is Superintendent of the Gulfport School District.

Mississippi Community College Board:

– Luke Montgomery , of Itawamba County, has been reappointed to represent the former First Congressional District. Montgomery is President and CEO of Montgomery Enterprises, Inc. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

– Johnny McRight , of Washington County, has been reappointed to represent the former Second Congressional District. He owns and operates McRight Services, LLC. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry and Master of Combined Sciences from the University of Mississippi.

– Will Symmes , of Harrison County, has been appointed to represent the former Fifth Congressional District. Symmes is a partner with the law firm Tindell, Symmes, Estes, & Cusick, PLLC. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.

“I am confident that each of these appointees have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else,” Governor Reeves said. “Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”