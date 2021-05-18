Former Tiger a National Champ
Former South Panola Tiger and current Alabama A& M offensive lineman B.J. Maxon holds the SWAC football championship trophy in one hand and his daughter Amora Rayne in the other. Alabama A&M defeated Jackson State to the SWAC championship and the HBCU National Championship.
