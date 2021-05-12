Property Transfers 04/26-30/21

Property transfers between April 26-30, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

David Errol Thomas to Morrie and Ruby Turner, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Arthur L. Benson and Treva Benson to Marco Murrell, Lot 24, Section B, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Anita Carol Clements, Lot 71, Sardis View Subdivision.

New Hope Church of God to Liberty Heights Church of Christ, Lot 4 and part of Lot 5, Morris-McMahan Subdivision.

Kenneth and Tashunda Vaughn to Charlah Hutton, Lot 1, 19th Hole Subdivision.

Ben Stafford, Jr. to Angela McIver, Lots 26 and 27, Sardis Lake Estate Subdivision.

Verlie Louise Rose to Audra Pauley, Part of Lot 32, Block A, Shuford Subdivision.

Don Kilgore, Hugh Kilgore and Rance Kilgore, Betty Shearer, Jimmie Cole, Anita Vanderford, Lisa McCartney to Hugh Kilgore, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

John W. Hardy to Anand and Robbie Shegog, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles and Katrina Gibson to MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and part of the North Half of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

H. Scot Spragins to MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC, A part of the East Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Howard and Molly Hawkins to H. Scot Spragins, A part of the East Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Howard and Molly Hawkins to MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Paul R. Woodfolk to Brian Freed, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Eddie R. Dulin, Jr. and Jamie K. Dulin to Eddie R. Dulin, Sr., A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Lori Ann Farris Adams to Deonna Cummins and Kelly Hall, A part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Brennen Williams to Rodney and Vanessa White, Lot 21, Sunrise Hills Subdivision.

Robert and Vicki Gray to Michael and Melinda Riley, Part of the Northeast Quarter and the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Irene Wilson to James Wilson, Part of Section 26, Township 6, Range 9.

Katherine and Gregory Ledbetter to Alison Smith Properties, LLC, Fraction of Block 38.

Kathleen Power and Joseph Van Power to Joseph Van Power and Adam Power, 5 tracts of land in Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Tim Lewis to Robert Holloway, Jr., Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Eddie Reynolds to Miss Beans, LLC, Part of Sections 31 and 32, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Susan Covington to Robert L. Smith, Jr., Fractional part of Section 2, Township 7, Range 6.

Sheila Chapman Ray to Melissa Gayle Stewart, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Jeffery and Amber Endlin to Jeffery and Amber Edlin, Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Bonnie Gail Dover Hall, Cordis Dover, Jr., Ricky Dover, Brian Dover and Johnny Woods to William Sanford, Lot 4 of Block S, Town of Crenshaw.

Justin Mabry and Austin Mabry to MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.