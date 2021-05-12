Panola County Marriage Licenses 04/09-05/06

The following applications for marriage licenses were filed at the Panola County Circuit Clerk’s Office in Sardis between April 1 – May 7, 2021.

April 9

Michael A. Miller, 33, 226 Camille St. Sardis, and Wendy M. Ashton, 41, 226 Camille St.. Sardis.

Benjamin O’Neal Lipscomb, 28, of 533 Freeman Rd. Como, Miss., and Taylor P. Sheeley, 26, 320 Front Barnett Rd., Sardis.

April 12

Kent B. Roberson, 46, 1520 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, and Whitney S. Whitehead, 34, 15280 Ballentine Rd., Sardis.

April 28

Marshall Y. Barrett, 32, 1513 Homer Place Rd., Como, and Katherine L. Kizer, 30, of 1432 Vane Ave. Memphis.

May 3

Ellis S. Thompson, 60, 218 Dewberry St. Sardis, and Teresa M. Dishmon, 29, 218 Dewberry St., Sardis.

May 5

Edgar D. Zemor, 69, 1611 King Rd. Sardis, and Freda P. Carson, 62, of 1611 King Rd., Sardis.

May 6

Joe W. Pratcher, III, 29, 220 Frederick St., Sardis, and Patricia T. Hunt, 34, 2525 Hammond Hill Rd., Como.

The following applications for marriage licenses were recorded at the Batesville Courthouse between April 1 – May 7, 2021.

April 5

Zachary D. McCrite, 21, 198 Upton Rd. ,Pope, and Miley L. Abbott, 20, 1198 Upton Rd. Pope.

William J. Smith, 23, 510 W. Canal Picayune, and Brianne M. Jones, 20, 77 Elbert Smith Rd, Batesville.

April 8

Robert W. Wilson, 40, 1412 Hubbard Rd., Pope, and Leigh Ann Sides, 29, 1412 Hubbard Rd., Pope.

Kenneth D. Rudd, 27, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, and Holly M. Hale, 35, 1042 Morrow Rd., Courtland.

April 9

Alvin D. Strong, 25, 145 A Trammel Rd., Batesville, and Kennedy R. Gleaton, 22, 606 B Gleaton Rd., Pope.

April 12

Ben C. Fiax, 53, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, and Lisa C. Green, 57, 4229 Brighton, Horn Lake.

John C. Dalrymple, 28, 214 College St., Batesville, and Margaret B. Province, 24, 214 College St., Batesville.

April 14

Lagregory M. Pittman, 23, 105 Cr 374, Water Valley, and Monique S. Bishop, 27, 105 CR 374, Water Valley.

April 16

William L. Daugherty, 25, 738 Upton Rd., Pope, and Bettany Ann Cotten, 23, 738 Upton Rd., Pope.

April 19

Horace W. Prince, 79, 968 Boones Hollow Dr., Cordova, Tenn., and Patricia B. Pittman, 78, 131 Gillon Circle, Grenada.

April 21

James Ray Kambert, 60, 1003 Rock Hill Rd., Pontotoc, and Teresa Ann Towles, 53, 6247 Hwy. 6W, Batesville.

April 22

Candice M. Oliver, 31, 335 Shamrock Dr. ,Batesville, and Jimese L. Holmes, 26, 335 Samrock Dr., Batesville.

April 27

Denzell J. Joiner, 27, 1342 Tom Cooper, Batesville, and Tekendria D. Ivy, 22, 104 Holly Cove, Batesville.

April 28

Hayden S. Boswell, 23, 7640 Shahkoka Dr., Olive Branch, and Margaret R. Gentry, 993 Leslie Rd., Pope.

April 30

Andrew M. Barnett Groner, 27, 1361 Crouch Rd., Batesville, and Sarah D. Silkwood, 27, 1361 Crouch Rd., Batesville.

Kelly L. Hall, 68, 193 Flowers Rd., Kilmichael, and Donna B. Cummins, 67, 314 Rowsey Rd., Water Valley.

Bronjase McJesky Willingham, 48, 127 Jackson St., Batesville, and L. Maria Griffin, 46, 127 Jackson St., Batesville.

May 4

Calvin Ferrell, 51, 2301 Asa Rd., Courtland, and Loise L. Corley, 56, 207C Leonard St., Batesville.

May 5

Kevin H. Farmer, 43, Courtland, and Parteeshala D. Fondren, 29, 122 Magnolia Cir., Batesville.

May 6

William C. Tutor, 38, 6277 Hwy. 51S, Pope, and Andrea R. Ellingburg, 36, 6277 Hwy. 51S, Pope.

Dustin Armstrong, 34, 3257 Henderson Rd., Batesville, and Shakiffany K. Powell, 31, 3257 Henderson Rd., Batesville.