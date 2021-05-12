Looking to The Word pays dividends

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

Howard Stern is a vulgar man.

If you have never heard of him, Stern is a New York City radio disc jockey also known as a shock jock. The things that man says at times could blush the Devil himself.

He has been one of the top DJ’s in the country for years for his outrageous antics. Years ago, NBC radio tried everything they could to get rid of him, but to avail.

His ratings were so high they were making too much money to part ways with him. He still has a huge audience on Sirius Radio and his listeners answer the question “Why do you listen?” with “I want to hear what he says next.”

I have had Sirius Radio in my truck since 2007. I have the App on my phone too because there are several stations there I enjoy listening to. Willie Nelson & Dwight Yoakum have their own channels that I tune in to along with Outlaw Country, The Blues Channel and 70’s rock & roll all that are ear pleasing to me.

Also, on channel 100 and 101 is Howard Stern.

Do I listen ? Of course I do, with the same reason being “I want to hear what he says next.”

Admittingly, sometimes it gets a little too harsh for me. Too harsh for a guy who has spent 50 years of his life in a service station/shop atmosphere surrounded by individuals who take great pride in one upping each other on the utmost rude of topics.

There are times when Old Howard makes me think, “Dang boy, I can’t listen to anymore of that. Do you kiss your wife and momma with that nasty mouth?”

Then I switch over and listen to some good music.

But what Howard can do, and he can do very well, is interview people. He has a knack for asking very intense questions and coaxing people to open up to him.

He has done hundreds of interviews over the years with almost any celebrity you can think of. He has a best seller book filled with excerpts of interviews he has done with famous folks.

With all that being said, I still would advise against listening to him if you are easily offended. I wouldn’t advise listening to him even if you are difficult to offend.

I said all that to say this.

With Mother’s Day 2021 behind us, I recall an interview Stern did with the comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart is a funny individual and has worked hard to achieve himself to be an upper level entertainer. I have always enjoyed his humor.

One of the funniest things I have ever seen was him and Jimmy Fallon at Universal Studios riding The Rip Ride Rocket. Go to YouTube and find it. I guarantee you will bust a gut laughing at that guy.

So, in the interview he tells Howard how he and his brother were raised by their mother. Their father was a heroin addict and not a part of their lives growing up.

Hart told about his mother being strict and she had to be raising two boys on her own. He related what a religious lady she was and how adamant she insisted and enforced with a belt that they attend church every time the doors were open and she would have it no other way.

When he left home to go to Los Angeles to pursue his dream, his mother presented him with a Bible and told him when things got bad look at The Word.

He said after months and months of working and struggling he was as broke as broke could be. He called his mother to see if she could possibly send a little money to help him out.

His mother told him to get on his knees, pray, open his Bible and look to The Word.

After a few more days, waiting for his lights to be turned off, he said he finally broke down and decided he had nothing to lose so he opened The Bible his mother gifted him.

As he turned the pages, $100 dollar bills began to fall out of his Bible that his mother had placed in there for him to find when he needed help.

He went on to say that after he had some success he went and got his father. He helped him to a rehab and got him cleaned up and that he and his father established a relationship after all those years because he felt it was the Christian thing to do.

That is a great story ain’t it folks? I heard it on Howard Stern of all things. Imagine that.

Take care of yourself folks and always keep in mind, God shows up everywhere and anywhere, even on the Howard Stern Show.

