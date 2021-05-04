Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 26

Willie Lee Andrew Reeves, 4511 Curtis Rd., Batesville, held as a federal detainee.

Patrick Allen Rudd, 3796 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family and disorderly conduct.

Andreckius Ketron Henderson, 202 King St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Regina Augustine Woodson, 13673 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Shirley Oliver, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with abusing the 911 Emergency Dispatch system.

Isaac Sturdivant, 3808 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Javontez Gale, 309 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Travion Dwayne Ramsey, 236 West Pearl St., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

April 27

Stephanie Marie O’Quin, 495 Perkins Ave, Crowder, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

James Calvin Partridge, 468 Murphy Rd., Batesville, disturbance of a family.

Jamarcus Levelle Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Cammie Ann Rone, 7842 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with felony false pretense.

Matthew Moore, 342 Timber Ridge Lane, Auburn, Ga., charged with trespassing.

Corey Allen Gilmore, 622 Summit St., Winona, held as a State Inmate.

Blake Nelson Rogers, 3312 Woodsfield Dr., Marietta, Ga., held as a State Inmate.

Gage Joshua Cook, 335 Branch Lane NE, Brookhaven, held as a State Inmate.

Frederick Gregory Evans, 188 Hwy. 32 Extension, Houston, held as a State Inmate.

James Evans, 3353 CR 94, Grenada, held as a State Inmate.

Tavares Quartez Harris, 506 Avenue K, Greenwood, charged with DUI, driving with suspended license, no insurance, and failure to stay in lane.

Keithdrick Montez Taylor, 112 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and failure to wear seatbelt.

Jeremy Jermaine Moore, 419 Lynn Ave., Clarksdale, charged with DUI (second) and open container.

April 28

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief (habitual criminal).

Joseph William Laporte, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Linda Kay Gross, 22A Dogwood Circle, Sardis, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Charles David Sanford, 1466 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, served two days of a sentence.

James William Cohn, 874 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Christopher Wayne Nann, 1675 King Rd., Batesville, charged with sale of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

Jodi Michelle Boyd, 159 Haire Rd., Batesville, arrested on bench warrant (Circuit Court) and charged with possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

Retrina Marie King, 1229 Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and sale of methamphetamine.

Terrance Deion Malone, 2 CR 1010, Abbeville, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Jessie Coleman, 355 CR 418, Oxford, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Leonard McGhee, 211 Claude St., Batesville, charged with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine.

Shakala Monique Ward, 709 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief.

Robert Major, III, 2215 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

Nicholas Scott Respess, 2320 Sardis Lake Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Patrick Allen Rudd, 3796 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Lynn Evans, 422A Trammel Rd., Batesville, charged with conspiracy and three counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

Benjamin David McNeely, 566 Hwy. 6E, Oxford, charged with one count of conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine.

Charles Walton Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon.

Christopher Glenn Smith, 2364 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine.

Breanna Helene Hill, 844 Floyd’s Island, Sardis, charged with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine.

Johnathan Saxton, 188 Forest Dr. South, Sardis, charged with possession with intent and sale of a controlled substance.

Gina Denae Benson, 105 Childress St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family, resisting arrest, assault, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

April 29

Anthony Rudd, Jr., 499 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with failure to stop, attempt to escape, failure to wear seatbelt, reckless driving, assault on a police officer, and domestic violence.

Nicholai Lee Becerra, 216 Baker St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Sayra Danea Reed, 201 Bowder Rd., Senatobia, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Quentin Lamar Hogan, 1105 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault on a police officer.

Tammy Steward, 2995 Forest Glen Cove, Horn Lake, charged with probation violation.

Margaret Anne Daugherty, 755 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, arrested on two bench warrants (Circuit Court).

James Bobo, 272 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and no insurance.

Robert Lee Isbell, 1971 Vasser Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence.

April 30

Timothy Baskin, 1240 Fairhaven, Crenshaw, charged with providing false information to a police officer.

Kenneth Michael Smith, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Harley Sue Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, and expired tag.

Justin Scott Fredrick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with simple possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, and contempt of court (Batesville Municipal and Circuit).

Hunter Wayne Roberts, 2510 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with reckless driving, speeding, failure to yield to blue lights, and no driver’s license.

Brian Edward Kennedy, 365 7th St., Crowder, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

James Martez Gardner, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with disturbing the peace.

Destiny Nichole Alred, 10153 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Martin Garcia Navarez, 244 Pollard, Batesville, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Anthony Bernard House, 324 Hays St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

May 1

Colton Ray Anderson, P.O. Box 582, Rossville, Tenn., charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085A Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Darrelle Nelson Jones, 210 Edwards Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI (third offense) and driving with a suspended license.

Arthur Strong, 28 Main St., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Deketrek Demond Porter, 1255 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

May 2

Joshua Lamar Evans, 1526 Herrin St., Clarksdale, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, DUI, firearm enhancement penalty, no driver’s license, no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Kendrekus Daeshawn Armstrong, 200 CR 161, Houlka, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Dewayne Edward Harris, 1288 Firetower Rd., Crenshaw, charge with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Jerry Darnell Trammell, 208 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with abuse of the 911 Emergency Dispatch telephone system.

May 3

Leundre Marquez, 542 First St., Sledge, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Kedrick Kevon Norwood, 431 Taylor St., Como, charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, two counts of sexual battery, and false pretense.