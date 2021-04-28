One month left in tornado season

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Warm temperatures for the entire week ahead and it looks like it’s going to continue through the first week of May.

Highs will mostly be in the 70s and low 80s as we only have one cold front to deal with, and that one will bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Friday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the low 70s, but then we will quickly rebound into the upper 70s for the weekend.

One more month remains in our tornado season, and it does look like things could get pretty active so we will be watching it closely.

More tornadoes occur in April in our area than any other month with March coming in second, and May the third most active month.

Did you know if the Earth didn’t have an atmosphere and oceans, the planet’s daily temperature would be much like the Moon with an average high of 260 degrees and a low of 280 below zero.

If you have a question or need weather data, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net