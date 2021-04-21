Tigers pound Horn Lake 18-8; back on track

Dre’ Moore drove in three runs in the Tigers’ victory over Horn Lake Tuesday. (Glennie Pou)

Dre’ Moore and Mari Boyd drove in three runs each as the South Panola Tigers broke a three -game losing streak in a big way with a 18-8 road victory over Horn Lake Tuesday, April 20.

The Tigers (13-11) fell behind 6-2 after the first inning before scoring five runs in the second and three in the third to blow the game open. Trey Drumheller earned the pitching win in relief by giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts.

Sophomore Brock Ware returned to the diamond after breaking his thumb while catching early in the season started on the mound and surrendered six runs (five unearned) one four hits and one strikeout.

Drumheller also accounted for three singles while Eli Russell delivered a single and double with a RBI. John Blockmon added a pair of singles, two runs scored and four stolen bases.Eli Raines contributed with a single while Blaine Cosby scored three runs.

Baylor Scammon and Jordan McCollins crossed the plate one time. Jenson Presley continued his hot hitting with two singles and a run batted in. Dawson Griffin walked three times and scored two runs.

South Panola travels to Senatobia Friday before closing out the regular season Saturday by hosting Oxford at 11 & 1 p.m