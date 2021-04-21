April 21, 2021

  • 45°

Pope School names Valedictorian, Salutatorian, Historian

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Pope School has named the students who have earned the top three graduating positions for the school’s upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Pictured are Valedictorian Meredith Cossey, Salutatorian Tucker Hawkins, and Historian Callee Grace Burkes.

Pope School will hold graduation May 20.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE