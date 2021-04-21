April 21, 2021

Green Wave golf team headed to North State tourney

By Brad Greer

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The North Delta School golf team punched its ticket to the MAIS North AAA tournament after claiming a runner-up spot behind Bayou Academy in the district tournament held Tuesday in Greenwood.

Dalton Barton shot a team low round of 83 while Zach Sanders and Forest Pierce tied with 84. Blaine Sanders and Drake Barton followed with a score of 86 while Ethan Wiley garnered a 116 score.

The North State tournament will be held in Clarksdale Monday, April 26, at the Coahoma County Country Club.

