Website documents state’s progress returning tribal remains

By The Associated Press

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History now has a new website documenting its progress returning Native American remains in its collection to tribes.

Since 1990, federal law has required that institutions like museums and schools that receive federal funding return human remains, funerary objects and other sacred items to their Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian descendants.

The law outlining these requirements is the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA.