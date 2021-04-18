SP Lady Tigers capture region 3-6A title with Starkville win

The South Panola Lady Tigers wrapped up the Region 3-6A softball championship with a 15-0 blanking of Starkville in four innings Tuesday, April 13.

The Lady Tigers(15-6-2) will face the Lewisburg/Clinton-winner in the best-of-three series April 26-27 in the opening round of the 6A North State playoffs.

South Panola made quick work of the Starkville with seven-run second inning followed by three in the third and five in the fourth to run-rule the Yellowjackets.

Bailey Russell drove in four runs with three doubles to lead a 14-hit South Panola attack.

Tyler Hamby added three singles and scored a run while Haven Dulin contributed with a double and triple. Addison Hardy and Bailey Ware both accounted for a single double.

Avery Seay, Rebekah Cook and Natalie Nicholson registered singles while McKenzie Perkins added a RBI. Kaylin Hubbard stole three bases and scored two runs with Makenzie Houston also scored a run.

Cook picked up the pitching victory giving up four hits and striking out nine.

South Panola will hosts Houston Thursday, April 22, at 5 and 6 p.m. in the regular season finale.