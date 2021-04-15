Property Transfers 3/29 – 4/2

Property transfers between March 29 – April 2, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Aubrey Winston Noe to Bridge Four Properties, LLC, Tract 6 of the Hills Addition to Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Terry G. Pratt and Chesley S. Pratt to Rickey L. Gates, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, and part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jane B. Johnson to TD Holdings, LLC, Part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9, Range 9.

TD Holdings, LLC to Tiffany Curry, Part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9, Range 9.

Estate of Nancy Rowsey Burford to Christopher Holmes Burford and Cecil Weston Burford, III, Section E-2, Lot 95, Spaces 1-10 of Batesville Cemetery.

Allen Finkley to Ronald G. Jones, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

John W. Hardy to Stacy Boyce, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 South.

Hillary Elizabeth Vaughan to Steven Andrew Cecerre and Brittany Nicole Cecerre, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Linda Faye Towns to Adam Curtis Connor and Rico Towns, A part of Eastwood Acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda Gail Campbell, Robert Thad Campbell and Michael Kevin Campbell to Stephen Joseph Campbell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Kenneth L. Guess and Baiba V. Guess to Michael Riley and Melinda L. Riley, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

John W. Hardy to Wantasha Phillips, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sandra Faye Ross to Akeyla Young, Lot 113, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

James E. Lantrip, Christine B. Boyd and Steve B. Boyd to James E. Lantrip, Lots 17 and 18, Riverview Trailer Park.

Steven F. Shepard to Eric M. Shelby, A tract of land in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Blake Hunter Sharp and Taylor Leigh Sharp, A parcel of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Allen Finkley to Ronald G. Jones, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Alicia Beth Wilson Capwell and Abby Wilson McMahan to Michael L. Wilson and Sandra J. Wilson, Fractional part of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Norwood to Jeffrrey Anderson, Lot 3 of the Orchard Subdivision of a part of Lot 4, Block 23, City of Batesville.

Richard Howard Darby to Richard Howard Darby and Leigh Ann Darby, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

William Avent and Reda W. Avent to Nolan F. West, Fractional part of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Jesse K. Hurdle, Jr. to Kilpatrick Todd and Heather Todd, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jesse K. Hurdle, Jr. to Michael Pearson and Angela Pearson, Farm No. 2, County Line Farms in Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jesse K. Hurdle, Jr. to Tomeka Rudolph, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Robert T. Looker to Jimmy Riley, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Sallye L. Sawyer to Samuel Scott, A part of the Northeast corner of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

L. Cooper Lewis to Faye Duke Lewis, Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Courtney A. Carter to Mikki Carter, Part of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Lois A. Smith and Leslie Smith to Matt Jones, Fractional part of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.