April 15, 2021

  • 57°

Local Athletes College Roundup

By Brad Greer

Published 9:21 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

Ankerion Gross had 11 points and five rebounds as No. 11 ranked Pearl River CC defeated Northwest Mississippi CC 68-56 in the MJCAA Region 23 quarterfinals in Clinton. The Wildcats (12-2) would drop a 61-58 semi-final round game to Holmes CC Friday.

Nathan Herron singled twice and tripled while driving in two runs as Belhaven (16-11, 11-7) dropped two-of-three games to University of Texas-Dallas.

Colin Hartman finished the spring tennis season undefeated with a win by Meridian CC  over East Central CC. Hartman earned a 21-0 singles record and was named Student Athlete of the Year at Meridian Community College.

