Green Wave holds Senior Night

North Delta School Green Wave players Brayden Henson (left) and Brett Goss were recognized on Senior Night on Thursday, April 8, before the team’s game with Clarkdale High School. Also pictured is assistant coach Shannon Holland (left) and head coach Chad Kelly. (Glennie Pou)

The North Delta Green Wave were looking to break an eight-game losing streak against Clarksdale High School, but the Wildcats spoiled Senior Night for the Wave by taking a 14-8 victory Thursday, April 8.

North Delta led 3-1 after one inning before Clarksdale sent 11 batters in the second to put up five runs in the frame.

The Wave answered back with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game at 6-6. The Wildcats however would blow the game open with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and three in the sixth.

Josh Nelson drove in four runs for North Delta on two singles while Grayson Alford added three singles and scored three runs from his leadoff position.

Layton Wells delivered a two-run single in the first while senior Brett Goss singled, drove in a run and scored one.

Jordan Myers reached base twice on a pair of walks and later scored. Levi Gee and Brayden Henson also added one run each.

North Delta traveled to Marshall Academy Tuesday, April 13, for a varsity double header and will host the Patriots tomorrow to close out the district slate at 4 and 6 p.m.

The Green Wave will end the season this Friday, April 16, at home against Carroll Academy at 4 and 6 p.m.