Enjoy the break from severe storms

By Steve Norris

Weather News

We have had to talk about severe weather in our area many times during the past couple of weeks, but I bring good news this week.

I don’t see a rain chance above 30 to 40 percent for the next five days, and we can sure use that drier weather.

There also there will not be any weather systems that look strong enough to bring severe weather threats.

We are going to have a cooler week with most days only in the 60s from Wednesday through the weekend, and temperatures at night dropping to as low as the upper 30s to low 40s in a few areas.

When we warm back up in about 1 to 2 weeks I have a feeling we will see the chance of severe weather quickly return as we continue to be right in the heart of our tornado season in this area.

You can reach me anytime with your weather questions or comments, drop an email to weather1@charter.net