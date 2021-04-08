Public Service Commission approves $20 million RDOF grant for TVIfiber

TVIfiber, the broadband subsidiary of Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, will receive more than $20 million from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to make high-speed internet access and telephone service available to almost 8,700 homes and businesses in Panola, Tate, Yalobusha, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Grenada and Lafayette counties.

On April 5, Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley joined leadership and staff from TVIfiber at Robins Field in Tupelo, in a ceremony to announce and formally approve an order that makes the funds available to Tallahatchie Valley Internet Services.

Tallahatchie Valley participated in the Federal Communications Commission’s RDOF Phase 1 Auction process and was awarded the $20,170,000. After today’s signing ceremony, TVIfiber is now approved as a designated Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC). This designation allows TVIfiber to accept these federal funds.

In the coming months, TVIfiber will use these funds to deploy the infrastructure to provide the high-speed internet access and telephone service to rural homes and businesses that are currently unserved or underserved. During the ceremony, Commissioner Presley commented that Mississippi was awarded $495 million from this funding which was the second largest amount in the nation behind California.

Brad Robison, CEO of TVIfiber and Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, addressed the group thanking the legislators for making the necessary legislative changes that allow electric cooperatives to provide this service, and thanking the Board Members from all the participating cooperatives for their leadership and foresight to provide this essential and life-changing broadband service to their members.

Robison also thanked Commissioner Presley for his work in making rural broadband a reality in the State, and for his assistance in this tremendous funding opportunity “….because of these actions we are changing Mississippi for the better.”