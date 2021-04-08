Batesville Municipal Court – 4/7/21

Batesville City Municipal Court was held Wednesday, April 7, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Brandon Carvan, 779 Ridgecrest Drive, Pope, had a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Brandy Lee Daniel-Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Dextric Eckford, 715 Hwy. 22, Lambert, had a joy riding charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Cedrit Lamar Henderson,131 Third St., Crowder, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a April 14 trial date.

Sherman Randell Hibbler, 160 Hawkins Rd, Marks, was found guilty under sworn testimony for failing to appear on contempt of court. Hibbler paid the remaining $177 of the $683 fine prior of court.

Anthony Bernard House,324 Hays St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225 due in 30 days.

Teresa Frankin Partain, 321 Ellis Rd., Lambert, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Antonius Shane Taper, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given an April 21 trial date.

Shamonica Wren, 4573 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, had a disturbing the peace charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Anthony Daughtery, no address given, made his initial appearance on felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia charges with a bond set at $2,500.

In a case set for trial.

Dustin Clark, 4541Good Hope Rd., Batesville, had a domestic violence charge remanded at the request of the state.