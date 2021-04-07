April 7, 2021

  • 77°

Sardis Lions Club Turkey Hunt

By Staff reports

Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Winners of last year’s turkey hunt were (left) Greg Garrett and Hunter Garrett with first place, and Will Russell and Reed Russell with second place. This year’s hunt will be Saturday, April 10. To enter the hunt contact JoJo Still (487-7206), Jeff Scruggs (901-413-9864), or Rivers McArthur (934-5243).

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE