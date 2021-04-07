NDS honors list released

North Delta School has released the list of students named to the Headmaster’s List and the Honor Roll during the 3rd nine weeks grading period.

Students on the Headmaster’s List include:

4th Grade – Ansley Garner, Will Hobson, Charlie Brook Maples, Dason Petit, Stella Sayle, Lexi Shook, Leah Tamboli, Triston Castle, Russell Fleming, Tynleigh Rae Goodwin, Graham Overton, Harlee Renfro, Lucy Roberson, Carter Stanford, and Maggie Lea Thompson.

5th Grade – Camden Bowden, Lilly Cannon, Sara Brooke Dever, Walt Sanders, Walker Sayle, John Brody Wilson, and Ben Wolfe.

6th Grade – Logan Mills, Laney Taylor, and Addison Willingham.

7th Grade – Kadyn Bates, Jada Bryant, John Thomas Crenshaw, Alex Garrett, and Zach Sanders.

8th Grade – Colton Butler, Owens Johnson, Evan Mayfield, Katy Beth Stinson, Kaley Ward, and Ann Kristopher Wolfe.

9th Grade – Anna Jade Cox, Ivy Gibson, and Emma Nichopoulos.

10th Grade – Millie Williams

11th Grade – Sadie Gray, Heather Hollins, and Eli Johnson.

12th Grade – Cate Amis, Anna Katherine Baker, Drake Barton, Millie Clark, Hannah Coyle, Victoria Garrett, Ryan Gibson, Eliza Morris, Lilly Morrow, Claire Ray, Blaine Sanders, Savannah Savage, Kylie Stephens, and Katie Zaccheo.

Students on the Honor Roll include:

4th Grade – Henley Burt, Ana Crawford, Noah Garner, Jacob Moore, Jackson Moorman, Knox Cole, Allie Flautt, and Wes Strider.

5th Grade – Isabella Austin, Rainey Brummett, Matilda Dungan, Cassidy Herring, Levi Land, Isabella Linder, Tanner Locke, Dalton Mills, Houston Morris, and Garner Rybolt.

6th Grade – Collins Blair, Lydia Cox, Aubrey Claire Flautt, Mason Fly, Paxton Hall, Drew Hobson, Gracelyn Snyder, Abby Stinson, Gabe Ward, and Ana Clay Worsham.

7th Grade – Kasen Bates, Emma Brown, Celes DeLeo, Kason Dettor, and David Easton Hall.

8th Grade – Miley Aldison, Julius Anderson, Cadie Coker, Andrew Fly, Emma Garner, Alex Jackson, Caden Land, Megan Michael, Mike Pinkston, Harleigh Stanford, Caleb Walls, and Lindy Ward.

9th Grade – Cadence Aylor, Rowan Baker, Autumn Boone, Liza Clark, Kylie Dungan, Jessi Griffin, Maggie Henry, Matt Johnson, Lily Kate Locke, and Emily Wells.

10th Grade – Ben Fly, Ryan Hobson, Max Michael, Ethan Wiley, and Betsy Wolfe.

11th Grade – Carly Flautt, Collin Hentz, Taylor-Brooke Moss, Sonni Smith, Bently Williams, and Martin Wolfe.

12th Grade – Ally Alford, Jaden Brooks, JB Burnett, Curt Dungan, Brett Goss, Ashlynn Melton, Forrest Pierce, Griffin Rico, Sydney Talley, and Allie Wells.