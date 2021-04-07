April 7, 2021

Jenkins earns award at ASU

By Staff reports

Breneth C. Jenkins, a 2020 graduate of South Panola High School, earned the President’s Scholar award for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 within a single semester in the Alcorn State University’s Honors Curriculum program.

The award was announced at Alcorn State’s 82nd Annual Honors Convocation on March 25.

Jenkins is the daughter of Darryl and Anne-Marie Jenkins of Courtland. She plans on becoming a nurse practitioner

