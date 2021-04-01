SP Girls track wins Oxford meet

For the second time this season, the South Panola Lady Tiger Track & Field team captured first place, this time at the Oxford Eagle Invitational meet Saturday at Oxford High School.

The Tigers compiled 143 points, 26 points ahead of the host team Oxford.

Kiersten Clark swept all three running events with first place finishes in the 100 meter,(12.41) 200 meter,(25.93) and 400 meter(1:01) runs. Teammate Chrystal Mayes placed second in the 100 meter run with a time of 12.84.Jada Wilson posted a 13.39 in the 100 meters to finish fourth and 28.51 in the 200 meters to garner a fifth place finish.

Vonisha Towns finished second behind Clark in the 200 meters( 27.37) while Samyra Brown placed third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04. Cecil Bolton ran a 15:14 in the 3200 meter run good for second place and placed fifth in the 1600 meters with time of 7:06

Gabriella Russo won the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:19 and placed second in the 800 meters. Princess Lofton finished 1-2 in the 300 and 100 meter hurdles. The Lady Tiger relay teams posted a strong finish by winning the 4×200 and finishing second in the 4×100,4×400 and 4×800 events.

In the boys division, South Panola placed second behind Oxford with 110 points.

Gregory Webb posted a fifth and sixth place finish in the 100 and 200 meters while Calvin Bishop placed second in the 400 meters (54.06) and third in the 200 meters(23.34). Tracey Williams won the 800 meters with a time of (2:12) and third in the 400 meters(57.24) and third in the 1600 meters (4:51)

Calvin Cole placed third in the 800 and 3200 meters and fifth In the 1600 meters. Sam Kirkland claimed the 3200 meters with a time of 11:00, fourth in the 1600 meters and fifth in the 800 meters. Cameron Creekmore took home second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 22.27.

The boys relay teams finished second in the 4×200,4×400 and 4×800 and third in the 4×100 event.