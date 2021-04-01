Softball Tigers fall 2-1 to Grenada

An old fashion pitchers duel took place as South Panola sophomore hurler Gracie Harbour went toe-to-toe with Grenada ace pitcher Kira Finkley in the first of two Strikeout for Cancer games Friday night, March 26, at Tiger Park.

With runs coming at a premium, missed opportunities hurt South Panola as the Lady Tigers left nine runners on the basepaths that led Grenada to a 2-1 victory.

The pitching matchup did not disappoint as Harbour surrendered two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 14 in sixing innings while Finkley tossed the complete game win in the circle with 10 strikeouts on four hits and walking two batters.

Rebekah Cook tossed a scoreless seventh inning for the Tigers while fanning two.

Grenada (10-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third on a two-out double then before adding the evental winning run in the fourth on a single, fielder’s choice and throwing error.

South Panola (10-5-1) plated their lone run in the fifth as Haven Dulin reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an errant throw. Bailey Ware had two singles for South Panola while Dulin, Bailey Russell and Tyler Hamby also added singles.

The Tigers left the bases loaded in the first and third innings and had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth but could not cash in on the chances.

March 24

SP 10

Starkville 0

The Lady Tigers opened up district play last Wednesday with a 10-0 blanking of home standing Starkville.

Rebekah Cook fired a six-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts. South Panola had eight hits with Harbour leading the way with a single and double.

Hamby added a double and drove in a run while Avery Seay, Jolie Avery, Sadie Bright and Cook all supplied singles. Ware drove in two runs with Bailey Russell adding a run and RBI.Dulin and K.K Hubbard plated two runs for South Panola.

The Lady Tigers swiped 15 stolen bases as Hubbard, Ware and Dulin had three each with Seay adding two. Russell, Hamby, Bright and Harbour had one each.