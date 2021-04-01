Frankie Aldison McCrary, 91, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Senatobia.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 28, at the Frist Baptist Church in Senatobia with the interment at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Welcome Center of the First Baptist Church.

Frankie was born April 2, 1929, in Marks to the late James Wiley and Gladys Elliott Harrison. Frankie was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church in Senatobia.

Frankie’s loving and sweet memory will be cherished by her husband, James Boyd McCrary of Senatobia; daughters, Melinda Aldison of Memphis , Marie Sansom (Mike) of Senatobia, Emily Kalles (Bill) of Senatobia; sons, Al Aldison (Kathy) of Sardis, Mike McCrary (Linda) of Senatobia, John McCrary (Sandra) of Olive Branch; sister, Nancy Harrison Whitworth Thornton of Oxford; two grandsons, Mac Aldison (Dana) of Sledge, and Colt Aldison (Jessica) of Batesville; and six great-grandchildren, Slade Aldison, Hawk Aldison, Ridge Aldison, Steel Aldison, Saylor Aldison, Finley Aldison.

Along with her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas Aldison, Jr.; three brothers, Quitman E. “Boo” Harrison, William C. “Bill” Harrison, and James Lewis Harrison.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution may forward those to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 99, Senatobia, MS 38668.