Panola County Property Transfers 3/15-19

Property transfers between March 15-19, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk.

Second Judicial District

Hosanna Family Worship Center to Kolby James Ganaway and Sarah Katherine Ganaway, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Lisa Hudson Smith and Lee Smith to Nathan Shelby and Taylor Shelby, A parcel of land located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

The Robert and Bernita Miller Revocable Trust to Forrest Hunter Robison and Victoria Lynn Robison, Lot 3 of Parkway Courts.

Theresa Camp to BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC, A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Craig N. Orr to Edmondson Enterprises, LP, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 27, Range 2 East.

William Edward Reynolds to NLC Landco1, LLC, Sections 31 and 32 of Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jennifer Leigh Tidwell, Shelby Dean Tidwell, Chad Michael Tidwell, James Whitfield Tidwell, Phillip Ray Tidwell and Connie Claire Spangler to Connie Claire Spangler, Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9, Range 2 South, Range 6 West & Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Brenda K. Smith and Carolyn Joyce Hillhouse to Thomas J. Pipkin and Jacquelyn K. Pipkin, A part of the West Half of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mirabile Properties to Joseph M. Burt, Part of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Melvin Cain to Corey L. Henderson, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Eddie Reynolds to Amelia Belle Byers and Joshua Ervin Byers, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Myra Bean to Robbie Flowers and Aundra Flowers, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Donna Alford to Michael Smart and Cindy Smart, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Barcel McKinney to Western Investments, LLC, Lot 14, Hotophia Hill Estates.

Clyde A. Watson and Mary Ann Watson to LaAngela Wiltcher Lowe and Mark J. Lowe, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Diana Lynn Miller to Carl R. Hawkins, Fractional part of Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bryant Davis to Entergy Mississippi, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Joshua Cobb to Lee Ann Howe, Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Penny Hogue, Fractional part of East Half of Township 8 South, Range 8 West, Section 23.

Hal Ferrell to Malinda J. Smith and Larry W. Smith, II, A part of the Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, both in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Vickie Lee Steward to Mark Steward and Vickie Lee Steward, 2 acres located in the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

First Judicial District

Richard S. Jaco and Rebecca J. Jaco to Samantha R. Phillips, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Alonzo Hunt to Randy Hunt and Angela Hunt, A parcel of land in Section 36, Township 6, Range 9.

Robert James Priewe to Gwendolyn Priewe and Robert James Priewe, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Darcus Campbell Jones, Adam Anthony Lake, Anthony Lake and Maya Olivia Lake, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Fowler & Son Construction, LLC to Violet M. Bunnell, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Rolanda, F. Stokes as Administratrix, Estate of Marchello D. Stokes to Rolanda F. Stokes, Lot 3, Block 14 and Lot 4, Block P, Town of Crenshaw.

Ulysses Wilbourn to Sheila Denise Floyd, James A. Webb and Arthur J. Webb, A fractional part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Jimmy F. Daugherty to Albert Tomlin and Rebecca Tomlin, Tracts 1 and 2 of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.