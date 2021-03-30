Municipal Court 3/24/21

Batesville City Municipal Court was held Wednesday, March 24, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Brandon Baker, 246 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting an was fined $1,146.

Lakendrick Jawan Brown, 8144 Whitebrook Dr., Southaven, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearm possession enhancement penalty, and was fined $886.

Marquisha Harris, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was ordered to pay $2,870 in contempt of court charges, $1,400 due in 14 days and the remainder 30 days later.

Steven Harris, 150 MLK Jr. Dr., Apt.C8, pleaded not guilty to disturbance of a family and was given an April 14 trial date.

Jevonte Sincere Jordan, 272 West Valley Ave., Holly Springs, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was fined $443.

Mario Cortez Key, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, failure to use a turn signal, and no driver’s license and was fined $1,827.

Trendarrian Marshawn Phillips, 264 Jones Rd., Batesville, had charges of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

John Henry Simmons, Jr.,148 West St., Courtland, failed to appear on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended license. A bonding company has been notified.

Corey O’Neal Sims, 9 Private Rd., Oxford, had felony false pretenses charges bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Whitnee Ashton Smith,1593 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had an aggravated assault charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Alexis Taylor, 208 West St., Batesville, failed to appear, and under sworn testimony was found guilty of no insurance and contempt of court and was fined $605.

Laderious Stevenson, 911 Mike Omar St., Lambert, had charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle, open container, loud music and firearm possession enhancement penalty continued.

Charles Eric Wilson, 3214 Enterprise Rd., Liberty, pleaded guilty to DUI and open container and was fined $779.

Shekela Wright, 1645 McNeely Rd., Courtland, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of violation of the loud music ordinance, and was fined $177.

Marquetta Jones, no address given, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given an April 14 trial date.

Dejavis Devonta Maxwell, 1275 Gwynn Rd., Nesbit, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.