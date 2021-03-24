This lady has used her talent to touch many lives

By Mary Murphy

Mt. Enon Community

Small in stature with a heart full of love and an appreciation for the community of families in the area she lives, this Panola County lady is a special gem.

Growing up in the changing countryside of East Batesville near the Mt. Olivet Community she revealed she had two best friends growing up – Martha Childs Hall and her piano. Her mother never made her work in the garden or keep house because she was always at her piano.

Many people spoke of how she was, and Donna never saw that she had special talent. Music was the gift to bring the best out of who she became. Through her charity the Lord bestowed a blessing to her husband and mother during their illnesses, and it was her gift of love.

She became a friend to the friendless. She was also chosen Panola County Businesswoman of the Year in 1996. She is a woman of many hats and has received many awards for outstanding contributions from the American Diabetes Association and a member of the Panola County Cancer Society.

It’s hard to find a teaching musician with the patience to focus on training young people to be church musicians. She believes that if they were given responsibilities early in life they would continue in church.

Many times in our lives the gift of a melody comes into the life of a gifted child. She saw needs, and where the Lord saw fit, he gave her a special talent that was a blessing to many African American and white students alike.

She did not see color in the early day of integration, and she does not now – only the black and white keys on the piano.

She was the first to accept black students as piano students in this area. Connie Haley, a popular Panola County teacher, admired her gifts so much she tried to play like her and then teach the same way.

This lady speaks of her former students as a cherished of fine candies filled with creamy centers.

She was a member, and an elder at Black Jack Presbyterian Church for many years. She now attends Mt. Olivet Methodist, almost within walking distance of her home.

She has been a church musician for 63 years now. She taught piano and organ with grace and the love of God that dwells within.

If you were one of Mrs. Donna Traywick’s many students, please let her know how she influenced your life during this month of March, a month dedicated to the celebration of the wonderful women in our lives.