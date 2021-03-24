South Panola Schools Will Have Online Classes Thursday due to Severe Weather Warnings
South Panola School District announced all in-person classes are cancelled on Thursday, March 25. Students and teachers will transition to distance learning for the day.
Students and parents can go to the South Panola School District website, inclement weather tab ad their email for distance learning instructions.
The South Panola district offices will be closed on Thursday, March 25.
