Peggy Rose McCullar Guest
Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Rose McCullar Guest of Winona will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Love Joy
Methodist Church near Pope, with Rev. Terry Corley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Mrs. Guest, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson. She was born in Panola County
on August 14, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Gross McCullar. She was a homemaker who loved taking
care of her family and enjoyed garage sales. She was a member of North Winona Baptist Church in Winona. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Guest; two sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include one daughter, Diane Hodges Wier (Jimmy) of Winona; one sister, Louise McCullar Smith of Batesville; three grandchildren; and Coby Wier of Kosciusko; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Love Joy Cemetery Fund.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
Jerry R. Locke, 69
Jerry R. Locke, age 69, passed away Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021 at his home in Sardis, MS. Funeral services... read more