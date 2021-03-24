Land transactions, Panola County

Property Transfers

Property transfers between March 1-5, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

William David Max to Christopher Leonard, Lot 46 of Riverview Subdivision.

Bobby Gordon to Camden Fraize, Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Etta F. Jones to Calvin Keith Jones, Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Kenneth McGehee to Brian A. Ledford, A parcel in the Southeast and in the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jeffery Booth and Joshua Booth to Ricky Moore and Debbie Moore, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Candace G. Douglas to Jimmy Goforth and Kaye Goforth, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Tim Douglas and Candace Douglas to Christopher Peyton Douglas and Austin Blake Douglas, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Elizabeth J. Duncan and Robert B. Duncan to Terrence Edward Carter and Amberley P. Carter, Lot 15 of Wildwood Subdivision.

Billy Collins and Edna Kelly to Edna Kelly and Billy Collins, 120 Northwood Drive.

Eagle One Investments, LLC to Terry L. Raines and Jaime L. Raines, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Terry Lynn Raines and Jamie B. Raines to Jakob S. Moore, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Maria Mares to Jose Carlos Mareno and Maria W. Mares, Lots 39 & 40 of Sardis County Estates.

Edward Griffin to Virna Veal, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Susan Camp to William C. Manning and Brentlee J. Manning, A tract located in the East Half of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Steven M. Newton and Cynthia W. Newton to Richard A. Davis, Lot 6 of Fairways Subdivision.

Fonda C. Nickle and Brent R. Nickle, A part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, a part of the Northwest Quarter, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jimmy Glover, Barry Swindoll and Jennifer Swindoll to Barry Swindoll and Jennifer Swindoll, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

David Wayne Allen and Tina Marie Allen to David Wayne Allen, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Katrina R. White to Rodney White, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Rodney Craig White to Rodney Craig White and Vanessa Livingston White, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Rodney Craig White and Vanessa Livingston White to Thomas Lewis Harris and Rosie Marie Harris, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Katherlynn Davis to Melvin Davis, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Joshua K. Guillory and Terran Guillory to Michael W. White, Fractions of the Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Mary Smith McDowell, Billy Len Smith, Jr. and Ann Smith Darby to Patricia A. Spiva, A part of the Southwest corner of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Property transfers between March 8 – 12, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

Lisa Carol Klenk Dettor to James Charles Dettor, Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Brad Woodruff McCulley and Jennifer Christine McCulley to Thomas Nathan Bell and Haylei Dawn Bell, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joe C. Castleman to Shelby Dwight Lloyd and Paulette Millwood Lloyd, Northwest and Northeast Quarters of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Charles H. Hopper, Sr. to Thomas A. Newsom, Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas A. Newsom to William D. Kelley and Elizabeth G. Kelley, Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Benjamin H. Germany to Benjamin Ty Hubbard, Jr. and Brenda Morrow, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Ben and Frances D. Benson Trust to Ben Benson and Frances Benson Revocable Living Trust, Northwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10, Range 8 West.

Ben Benson to Ben Benson and Frances Benson Revocable Living Trust, 3 tracts of land in Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Ben Benson to Ben Benson and Frances Benson Revocable Living Trust, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 7 West, and Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Ben J. Benson to Ben Benson and Frances Benson Revocable Living Trust, Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Larry Eason to Matt Whalley, Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Estate of Annie Maude Cosby and Robert Lewis Cosby, Jr. to Michael Lynn Cosby, Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Joe C. Castman to Harry Duncan and Cheryl Duncan, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jasmond Madison to Jasmond Madison and Nikena Madison, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9.

Todd H. Atkinson to Todd H. Atkinson and Sheryl Atkinson, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Barbara Joyce Darby to Barbara Genelle Scott, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10, Range 8 West.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Joshua Andrew Ledbetter and Kimberly Danielle Ledbetter, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Jerry A. Walker and Terry W. Walker to Thomas E. Gawarecki and Michelle C. Gawarecki, South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Harold E. Baker to Lynn Callahand, North Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 24, and South Half of Southeast Quarter and South Half of North Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 13, all in Township 9, Range 6.

Lynn Callahand to Fly Timber Company, Inc., North Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 24, and South Half of Southeast Quarter and South Half of North Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 6.

Moss Acres, LLC to Leonard Williams and Marjani Williams, Lot 36 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Moss Acres, LLC to Lisa Blair Nissen, Lot 22 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

McKinney Rudd to Rebecca Carwell and Denarrius Marque King, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kenneth Hopper to Jimmie Williams, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Barbara Jean Leverson to Dominiquie L. Leverson, Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Pamela Stitts, James Roberson, Derrick Roberson, Angela Roberson and Gensie Roberson to Beverlin Ward, Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Bill Wallace to Tracy Taylor and Sammy Hunt, 2 parts of Lot 4, Block 29, Town of Como.

Johnny Looker, James Looker, Robert T. Looker to Robert T. Looker and Johnny Looker, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Johnny Looker, James Looker, Robert T. Looker to Robert T. Looker, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Sardis Chamber of Commerce to 2509 South Frontage Road, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

William R. Robinson and Deborah L. Robinson to Walter Towles Fitts and Angela Kaye Fitts, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

WWF Properties, LLC to Zackary P. Dugan, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

The Estate of Norfleet R. Sledge to Steve Dabit and Diana Dabit, Part of Lot 15, Block 2, Town of Como.

Steve Dabit and Diana Dabit to Kyle August Drummond and Tonya Nolen Drummond, Part of Lot 15, Block 2, Town of Como.

Theresa Glosson to Morgan Lamb, Part of Lot 13, Woodland Park Subdivision.

Latoya Thomas and Latisha Thomas to Daphne Fondren, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Latoya Thomas and Latisha Thomas to Carolyn Boothe, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.