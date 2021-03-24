Green Wave drop pair to Lee Academy

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Green Wave baseball team opened up the District 1-AAA state by dropping a double header to Clarksdale Lee 9-5 and 12-0 Monday, March 22. No statistics were available at presstime.

The Green Wave (4-6, 0-2) travel to Lee Academy Thursday to conclude the three game set, weather permitting.

North Delta will host Kirk Academy Tuesday in a varsity twinbill at 4 p.m before visiting the Raiders Thursday April 1.