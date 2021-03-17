Jail Log 3/17/21

Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 5

Jatavious Logan, 2057 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Anthony Hawkins, 3715 Lyon Rd., Como, charged with failure to yield to blue lights, disorderly conduct, careless driving, failure to signal, DUI refusal, and resisting arrest.

March 6

Marcus Dixon II, 204 Arizona St., Batesville, possession of a controlled substance.

Rondarius Deshaun Taylor, 164 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with open container and DUI.

Donovan Hakeem Olajuwon Bradford, 236 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and open container.

Jamie Ann Iley, 1623 Grays Port, Gore Springs, charged with two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

Lee Aaron Coleman, 577 China Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic assault.

Anthony Benard House, 324 Hays St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2277 Brooks Rd., Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Brian Llewellyn Vasquez, 216 Noble St., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief and simple assault.

March 7

Tyrone Perkins, 1281 Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to stop for blue lights, improper equipment, failure to signal, and reckless driving.

Tony Wade Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Coutland, charged with no driver’s license and disturbing the peace.

Justin Quinn Young, 169 CR 217, Oxford, charged with contempt of court.

March 8

Dalton Walker Melton, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, possession of methamphetamine.

Corey O’Neal Sims, 9 Private Rd., Oxford, false pretenses.

Ladarrious Stevenson, Lambert, charged with simple possession in a motor vehicle, violation of the loud music ordinance, open container, and enhanced firearm penalty.

Erick K. Chavez, 2310 Santa Cleotide St., Laredo, Tex., charged with careless driving.

March 9

Daniel Kirkland Watts, 353 Cedar Dr., Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Janet Norwood, 353 Cedar Dr., Pope, charged with aggravated assault and accessory after the fact.

Authur Wayne Garrard, Jr., 209 Myrtle St., Sardis, charged with no driver’s license, expired tag, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

March 10

Larry Parnell Sanford, 25 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcus Brown, 13A Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Sierra Johnson, 12579 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Alisa Monet Petty, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana.

Crystal Anthony, 240 Joe Dettor Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

James Cameron Willard, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing, felony malicious mischief, and no driver’s license.

March 11

Coltdarius Terrell Oliver, 16431 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, and failure to appear.

Marquita Jones, 208 Jeffrey St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Brian Adam Nelson, 5625 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Tammy Lynn Davis, 284 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with child abuse.

Laci Martin, 510 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, charged with a drug citation.

Jimmy Lee Golden, 214 Dunlap, Como, charged with driving with a suspended license and a switched tag.

Mario Cortez Key, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to signal, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Lakendric Dewan Brown, 8144 White Brook Dr., Southaven, charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

March 12

Kevin Benard Conner, 1159 Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and DUI.

Berl Robinson III, 3653B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Rodchadro Montex Carrothers, 6079 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

March 13

Charles Eric Wilson, 3214 Enterprise Rd., Liberty, charged with DUI and open container.

Frank McCoy, Jr., 608 Mill St., Crenshaw, charged with public drunkenness.

March 14

Robert Westley Smith, 291 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Eking Owon Miller, 2897 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence.

Robert Lee Anderson, III, 648 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license and public drunkenness.

Brandon Baker, 246 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Marquisha Monay Harris, 212 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

March 15

Jimmy Dale Jeter, 1305 White Rock Circle, Horse Shoe, Ark., charged with grand larceny.

Katherine Ann Jeter, 1305 White Rock Circle, Horse Shoe, Ark., charged with grand larceny.

Whitnee Ashton Smith, 1593 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.