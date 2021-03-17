Color me beautiful and full of joy

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Black, brown, white, and yellow.

Color me beautiful, full of joy.

Listen, young people, before you fall into the pit of no return. We grieve for those who do not catch the falling star that glistens all around.

Don’t let go the fire that dwells within time and space.

Strive for new beginnings, just a stone’s throw away from yesterday. Windy clouds bring gray skies. See the gray and green that passes you by searching for love in the wrong places.

Celebrate the gift you were given, don’t give it away.

Watching as you walk down the street, lonely full of despair, and asking why?

Loretta Lynn wrote a song we all could learn from. “What kind of girl do you think I am?”

Don’t let go of your tomorrow full of hopes and dreams. Think yourself worthy of a star above, not an empty headed balloon full of air with no way to go; whispering softly while feeling the hurt inside, and seeking beauty on the inside.

You call out a name that is never there. In the darkness you reach for one who’s gone astray.

Love does not hurt. Keep your mind focused on the one who can take you to the highest plateau.

Love does not pressure or threaten the one you love.

Color me the color of beauty.