Jerry R. Locke, 69

Jerry R. Locke, age 69, passed away Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at his home in Sardis.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family received friends Wednesday evening and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Jerry was born February 5, 1952, to the late Bilbo and Ola Johns Locke of Locke Station. He was a longtime resident of Locke Station and a faithful member of the Locke Station Baptist Church and worked as a farmer in the Mississippi Delta for many years.

Jerry enjoyed his job farming, hunting and fishing, and watching North Delta Football.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Dana H. Locke of Sardis, two daughters Amy Fuqua (Clay) of Nolensville, TN and Jennifer Clark (Chris) of Oxford, four sons Randel Locke of Cordova, TN, David Gibson (Trina) of Marks, Kholton Helmes (Kristie) of Pope, and Konnor Helmes of Sardis, three sisters Shirley Ware (Tony), Ruby Biggers (Robert) and Sue Reed (Fuzzy) all of Marks, two brothers Larry Locke (Rita) of Oakland, and Royce Locke (Fran) of Batesville, 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters Billie Rodgers and Carlene Ragsdale.