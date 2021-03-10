NW Nursing Students Helped with Vaccine Distribution at Batesville Civic Center

Northwest Mississippi Community College Nursing students were on hand at the Batesville Civic Center on Feb. 26 to help administer 900 COVID-19 vaccinations. Northwest recently announced that the college has partnered with the Mississippi State Department of Health to aid in vaccine distribution. Pictured: (l to r) Nursing IV students Tanya Moulding of Batesville, Lakenbria Wells of Oxford, Seanna Kincade of Hernando, Lydia Holland of Coldwater, Nursing IV Instructor Pam Briscoe, and student Josh Blair of Senatobia. PHOTO contributed