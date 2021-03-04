Community saddened by passings last week, Mt. Olivet News

“June is bustin’ out all over…” is a very catchy tune and wonderful song by Rogers and Hammerstein II from the screenplay musical Carousel, and the movie is also wonderful.

I know it’s not June yet, but after the freezing weather little crocus flowers are sticking out their colorful heads, and it won’t be too long until daffodils will follow.

My friend Veedy Franklin said we need weather like the ice storm so we will appreciate the good weather of the spring.

Easter is April 4 this year and then on to our summer heat and triple digits on the thermometer. Don’t complain when we get there, just remember the single digit weather that was the highlight of February.

So much sadness has come over Mt. Olivet church this past week. Our hearts go out to the families of Marsha Kilpatrick, Phyllis Floyd, Bill Cosby, and James (Skeeta) Thornton.

Marsha was the daughter of Calvin Land of the Terza community and a well loved schoolteacher for many years.

Phyllis was well known in the horse show world. An excellent equestrian, her daughters Leigh Ann and Allison were classmates with LaDonna.

Mr. Bill Cosby of Courtland was grandfather to B.J. Jones (wife Cassi) and was loved all over this part of Panola County.

Skeeta passed away Sunday. Our sympathies to Joanna, Nancy, and Jennifer. He was very faithful in all activities of the church. His big bass voice will be greatly missed in the choir.

When we turned the Family Life Center into Biblical Bethlehem for our Christmas programs, Skeeta was asked to play the part of the stern Roman tax collector. He was reluctant at first to wear the Roman robe and the role, but later really enjoyed collecting “taxes” from the people and making the town of Bethlehem from 2,000 years ago seem more realistic.

March in National Women’s History month, and so for my next few columns I want to devote my space to recognize some of the wonderful women of Panola County. Across the U.S. the entire month will be devoted to telling the achievements of women in every part of our society, including economics, politics, and society.

Whether it was your grandmother who guided your youth, or just someone that you remember fondly, I want to give our readers stories about these women of Panola County.

The one person that came to my mind immediately was the latte Bobbie Jean Tuttle Pounders. I hope someone sends me information about her and other women for these stories. Just call or send me a text on the cell phone.

