March 1, 2021

  • 45°

James H. Thornton, 85

By Staff reports

Published 9:05 am Monday, March 1, 2021

James H. “Skeeta” Thornton, 85, passed away Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when they have been finalized by his family.

