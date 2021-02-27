Wilsye Anne Turner Lott, 88

Wilsye Anne Turner Lott was born Sept. 18, 1932, to Marmaduke and Doris Oakley Turner, and grew up in North Carrollton.

She was a member of the Mississippi State Society of the Children of the American Revolution (MSSCAR). She graduated from J. Z. George High School in 1950 and was Valedictorian of her class.

She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1955 where she was an organizing member of the Silhouette Social Club. She served as page to the MS State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) Conference in 1952.

She married Ellis Springfield Dale in 1952. They had three children, Denise, David, and Tom. In Columbus she was a member of the Chakchuima and ShuKoTo ToMoHa Chapters of MSSDAR as well as the Columbus Junior Auxiliary, and served as President of the Prairie Girl Scout Council. She taught in the Columbus City School system and at Heritage Academy. She was co-owner of “Friends Two,” a lady’s specialty shop.

She returned to Carroll County in 1988 and taught in the Winona Elementary School. She belonged to the Thomas Rodney Chapter MSSDAR, served as President of Delta Kappa Gamma, was organizing member and Regent of Third Arrow Chapter MSSDAR, was President of Evergreen Cemetery Association, and was a member of the Carroll County Genealogy Society.

She married Harry Holt Lott in 2007. She rejoined the Chakchuima Chapter MSSDAR.

She is survived by her children, Denise Strueber (Tom) of Dallas, David Dale (Kathryn) of Carrollton, and Tom Dale (Kathy) of Midlothian, VA, as well as a sister Dudley Metcalf of Knoxville, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.