North Panola Schools benefit from Republican-led awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), with U.S. Representative Michael Guest (R-Miss.), today welcomed the award of more than $5.26 million to boost rural telemedicine and distance learning capabilities across Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded grants for 10 Mississippi projects to improve health and education responses to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The grants are funded through the CARES Act and other congressional appropriations.

“These investments from the USDA will help connect more Mississippians to telehealth and distance learning opportunities,” Wicker said. “I look forward to increasing access o these vital resources for all Mississippians.”

“Expanding the ability of public schools, libraries, and health facilities to use technology to reach people in rural Mississippi is essential as we work our way through the pandemic,” saidHyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. “The projects funded by USDA Rural Development will have the added benefit of helping students, seniors, businesses and many others in the years to come when COVID-19 no longer dominates the headlines.”

“I’m proud to have consistently supported USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine program and to promote these useful tools that bring our state closer together, particularly during these times. With technology, we are reducing the distance between doctors and patients and connecting more students with new and unique ways of learning. I’m proud to work with our delegation to advance these priorities for our state and rural America,” Guest said.

A total of $5,266,706 in Rural Development grants for Mississippi include:

Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville – $995,958 to support telemedicine services from 15 sites in Washington, Issaquena, Humphreys, and Sharkey counties, and will use the Center’s Greenville and Arcola facilities as network hubs connecting six schools, a community health clinic, a skilled nursing facility, and other sites.