Jearl Black,80
Jearl Black, age 80, passed away at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven late Tuesday evening, Feb. 23, 2021.
Funeral services for Jearl will be held at noon on Saturday, March 6, at Black Jack Presbyterian Church outside of Batesville with interment to follow at Black Jack Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
